A Bowling Green man arrested this week in connection with a deadly shooting is seeking to keep evidence in an unrelated drug case against him from being admitted in court.
Kobee A. Lancaster, 24, was charged in a 20-count indictment in 2021 with engaging in organized crime along with multiple drug trafficking and weapons offenses.
A total of nine people have been charged in the alleged scheme, which law enforcement said involved the sale of significant quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs.
Lancaster faces the most criminal charges among those indicted.
He was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021, after members of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force conducted surveillance at a residence on Pisces Avenue.
Lancaster's attorney, Alan Simpson, has challenged the legality of the arrest, contending in two motions to suppress evidence that police lacked reasonable suspicion to arrest Lancaster and seize evidence from his vehicle.
A package taken by law enforcement from the vehicle Lancaster drove at the time of his arrest was found to contained suspected marijuana and narcotics, but Simpson argues that an affidavit for a search warrant did not establish probable cause for police to seize the package.
"The affidavit ... contained no basis to support the contention that the package retrieved by (Lancaster) contained illegal substances," Simpson said in a motion to suppress filed July 19. "It was nothing more than an uncorroborated guess or hunch that law enforcement had about the package."
Lancaster appeared Thursday in Warren Circuit Court for a suppression hearing, in which Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel "Tres" Miller called four witnesses to testify.
Bowling Green Police Department Detective Hany Elhubishi said that he had been contacted by a U.S. Postal Service inspector about suspicious packages that were sent to the Pisces Avenue address from California, with one package expected to arrive on Sept. 30, 2021.
Elhubishi was one of a number of officers set up near the residence to surveill it, and the detective testified that he saw a silver Mercedes-Benz travel by the house repeatedly.
The car stopped for a short time outside the house, during which a woman stepped outside the house and approached the driver, who Elhubishi said was Lancaster.
After the two spoke briefly, the Mercedes left and the woman got into a separate vehicle and drove away.
Several minutes later, a postal worker left a package on the porch and Elhubishi witnessed Lancaster park in front of the home, take the package and leave what the detective believed was money under a cushion on a chair on the front porch.
Elhubishi testified that he notified other officers of what he witnessed and also claimed to have seen Lancaster driving without a seatbelt.
Lancaster was then arrested after a short pursuit that began on Russellville Road and ended after he reportedly ran into an apartment on Windover Avenue.
During the hearing, in-car camera footage of the pursuit recorded by Dep. Mark Heyungs of the Warren County Sheriff's Office was played, which showed Heyungs and BGPD Officer Justin Cosell pursue the Mercedes.
Questioned by Simpson, Elhubishi estimated he was about 200 feet away from the Pisces Avenue house during his surveillance and did not see the suspected money left on the porch.
Simpson also showed the detective a frame of Lancaster's car on Russellville Road from Heyungs' in-car camera and questioned Elhubishi as to whether it showed Lancaster wearing a seatbelt.
"I don't know if it's a seatbelt," Elhubishi said of the image.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise asked what information the postal inspector provided police to establish the suspicious nature of the package, and Elhubishi testified that the package was addressed to a person who was not believed to exist and there had been multiple packages from California delivered to that address.
Elhubishi was also asked why no police dog was used to sniff for the potential presence of drugs in the car, and the detective said he believed the search warrant was sufficient to seize the package.
Lancaster was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree assault in connection with the death of 21-year-old Ayanna Morgan, who was shot in the parking lot of the Muse apartment complex on July 23.
Lancaster is accused of striking the wounded Morgan with his vehicle while driving away from the scene.
An arrest warrant has also been obtained for Malik A. Jones in connection with the homicide.