A Bowling Green man who was shot last month by police investigating a theft complaint was arraigned Monday in two criminal cases.
Joseph D. Compton, 37, appeared in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on an indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and another indictment charging him with two counts of theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal and theft by unlawful taking (less than $500).
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise appointed a public defender for Compton, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Compton was arrested Aug. 16 after he emerged as a suspect in a theft reported at Payne’s A-1 Towing, where an employee reported seeing a man stealing a pressure washer, push mower, vehicle keys, cash and other items, court records said.
The employee tried to keep the thief on the lot until city police could arrive, but the suspect drove away in a Ford Fusion that the employee followed to the 500 block of West 10th Avenue.
Officers Michael Jonker and Kyle Laing of the Bowling Green Police Department were called to West 10th Avenue to investigate and located some of the stolen items behind a house, along with the car associated with the theft at a neighboring residence, according to prior court testimony.
Police found Compton in the Ford Fusion and commanded him to stop, but Compton attempted to flee, and in the process both officers drew their weapons, Kentucky State Police Detective Wesley Medley said during a preliminary hearing last month.
Body camera footage from one of the officers shows the car accelerating toward the officer, who fired three rounds at the car, Medley said last month.
One of bullets struck Compton, and he wore a sling on his left arm at Monday’s arraignment.
Law enforcement later learned Compton checked himself into TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital to treat his gunshot wound, initially telling hospital officials he had been wounded in a carjacking in Nashville, Medley said.
According to an arrest citation, police spoke with a man who brought Compton to the emergency room, the man reporting that Compton told him he was shot by police because he tried to run over an officer.
Compton is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.