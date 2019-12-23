A police pursuit and standoff Saturday where law enforcement were shot at by a suspect in Logan County ended with the arrest of a man who subsequently died from an undetermined cause, according to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department.
According to the release, an Auburn police officer Saturday evening saw Tammy Bledsoe, 48, at an Auburn store and recognized her as being sought by police in reference to a felony assault. The officer attempted to talk to her at the store, but she got into a van driven by Cornwell Anthony Stamps, 54, who was also wanted for questioning by police in reference to a Dec. 4 shooting at his Rockfield residence.
The officer, joined by other police, followed the van, which attempted to ram police vehicles several times, according to the release.
The van finally stopped at Stamps' residence at 299 Stamps Road in Rockfield, where he barricaded himself for five hours. Stamps shot at police and eventually set fire to his trailer home, but was pulled out of a rear window.
Stamps was first taken to the Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then taken to the Logan County Detention Center. He later was taken to The Medical Center in Bowling Green for medical issues, where he subsequently died of undetermined causes, according to the release.
Bledsoe, who was in the barricaded house with Stamps, was also taken to the Medical Center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.
Stamps was charged with two counts of assault (second degree); fleeing or evading police (first degree); reckless driving; two counts of wanton endangerment (first degree); criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
