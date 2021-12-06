The attorney for a Bowling Green man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in his care said arrangements are being made to have the suspect’s competency evaluated.
Orlando Bejarando-Diaz, 35, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a status conference. He is charged with six counts of first-degree rape and one count each of incest and tampering with physical evidence.
At the hearing, Bejarando-Diaz’s attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said discussions with his client about preparing the case for trial raised questions about Bejarando-Diaz’s competency to stand trial.
Rhorer said he has reached out to Dr. Eric Drogin, a forensic and clinical psychologist based in Louisville, to arrange for him to evaluate Bejarando-Diaz.
The case had been set for a jury trial in November before it was postponed.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set another status conference for Jan. 18.
Bejarando-Diaz has been in the Warren County Regional Jail since his arrest March 25, 2020, by the Bowling Green Police Department.
City police became involved after a 12-year-old girl was brought to The Medical Center on March 3, 2020, by Bejarando-Diaz, according to court records.
A nurse at the hospital reported to police that the girl was several weeks’ pregnant, and hospital staff learned the girl was from Honduras, spoke little English and had been in the U.S. for about nine months.
The girl initially refused to tell police anything relating to her pregnancy, and Bejarando-Diaz denied knowledge of the pregnancy, records show.
After being taken into protective custody, the girl was interviewed at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, where she refused to give any information. She was introduced to a therapist, and a follow-up appointment was scheduled March 9, 2020, according to police records.
During the meeting with the therapist, the child disclosed that Bejarando-Diaz had hurt her and she had delivered a baby at home, an arrest citation said.
Authorities allege that the baby was delivered stillborn and that Bejarando-Diaz disposed of the fetus.
Another interview was scheduled for later that month, and the juvenile claimed she had been raped repeatedly by Bejarando-Diaz over the last several months and was impregnated by him, according to an arrest citation.
Bejarando-Diaz, who made no statements to police at the time of his arrest, is jailed under a $50,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.