A Bowling Green resident was arrested early Monday on a warrant charging him with murder in Simpson County.

Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, was located at Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green in the early morning hours of Monday and served with the warrant by the Bowling Green Police Department. Tunks is charged in connection with the death of Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, of Auburn.

Peacock was found unconscious by friends in a room at Holiday Inn Express in Franklin on Dec. 11, according to Franklin Police Department. FPD officers and Simpson County EMS were called to the hotel, and Peacock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tunks was developed as a suspect through investigation and faces charges of murder (domestic violence) and tampering with physical evidence.

Tunks was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.

— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.