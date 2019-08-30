A judge declined to lower the bond of a Smiths Grove man suspected of taking part in a murder-for-hire.
The bond for Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 40, remained at $500,000 following a hearing Friday in Warren Circuit Court.
Wilson is charged with complicity to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija’s badly burned body was found Feb. 8 at a building on Porter Pike.
Court records feature allegations that Wilson paid Jeffery Smith, 46, of Bowling Green, to strangle Miropija after Miropija and Wilson, who dated Miropija’s daughter, were involved in an altercation.
Wilson was arrested in March in the Philippines.
Smith has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property in connection with Miropija’s death.
Wilson’s defense team, led by attorneys Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse, sought to modify his bond.
Wilson’s uncle, Odell Wilson, testified about being in touch with Wilson around the time of Miropija’s death.
Answering questions from Eggert, Odell Wilson, who lives in Maryland, said his nephew called him and said he needed to “get away” after having an argument with his girlfriend.
Antonio Wilson had previously made plans to travel to San Francisco with his girlfriend, but booked a flight to the Philippines after speaking with his uncle, who testified that a relative lived there.
City police learned of the trip Feb. 11, two days after officers made contact with Wilson in an attempt to question him about Miropija’s death.
“I was in contact with Antonio on an almost daily basis on social media,” Odell Wilson said about his communications with his nephew after he traveled to the Philippines.
While abroad, Antonio Wilson met a woman there and got in touch with his uncle, who testified that he was able to change the date on his nephew’s return flight after talking with an attorney representing Antonio Wilson in Tennessee about moving a court date there regarding a speeding ticket.
Odell Wilson disputed allegations that Antonio Wilson fought extradition to the United States, testifying that he knew of the crowded, unsanitary conditions his nephew faced while in custody in the Philippines.
Under cross-examination from Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, Odell Wilson said his nephew confided during the phone call about flying to the Philippines that he needed to “get away” because his girlfriend suspected him of being involved in her father’s death.
Odell Wilson said he was not aware that his nephew’s last job reading meters for a utility company ended in 2016 and he has no work history since then, and also testified that he was aware of Antonio Wilson’s pending assault case and prior drug trafficking convictions.
Odell Wilson said he did not see anything unusual about booking an international flight four hours before making the trip, before clarifying that he had done that before on business trips, but not for pleasure.
Cohron read the contents of a post on Antonio Wilson’s Facebook accounts that appeared to taunt authorities and mentioned having three houses in three countries.
Questioned by Cohron, Odell Wilson said he was not familiar with that post.
During further questioning from Eggert, Odell Wilson said he did not believe his nephew was fleeing from law enforcement, noting that he continued to post regularly on social media while abroad.
Arguing for a reduced bond, Eggert said that Antonio Wilson had strong family ties in the community that would ensure he would make court appearances, and also noted that he had previously cooperated with law enforcement by secretly recording Gilbert Holts incriminating himself in a 2005 double murder that occurred in Bowling Green.
Eggert also contested allegations that Antonio Wilson fought his return to the U.S., saying that there was no paperwork filed to fight extradition.
“He was desperate to get back home,” Eggert said. “He would have taken the first flight out in a heartbeat.”
Cohron said the circumstances of the flight to the Philippines coming so soon after contact with the Bowling Green Police Department led him to believe Antonio Wilson was a flight risk.
Cohron also said a fingerprint matching Antonio Wilson was lifted from a truck connected to the homicide.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise agreed that the international flight raised “grave concerns in my view” about Antonio Wilson’s ability to follow bond conditions if he were released.
“I’m very concerned about the quick departure for the purposes of wanting to get away in light of the dispute with his girlfriend ... especially leaving on an international flight,” Grise said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.