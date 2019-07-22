A man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges, according to the Glasgow Police Department.
After police made a traffic stop Thursday on Happy Valley Road, the passenger in the vehicle, Eric Denton of Horse Cave, ran from the scene but was apprehended, police said.
Police said they found two bags of meth, scales and a small amount of money in Denton’s possession.
Denton was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), theft of identity of another without consent, tampering with physical evidence, giving an officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), resisting arrest and menacing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.