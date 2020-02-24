Suspected human remains were found Sunday afternoon in a field in Hart County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted at about 12:36 p.m. Sunday regarding the remains, which were located in a field near the 1100 block of North Nelson Road in Hart County.
The unidentified remains were skeletal, according to KSP, and will be transported to the state Medical Examiner's Office.
