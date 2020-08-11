Two men suspected of involvement in a shooting last week in Bowling Green were arrested Monday in North Carolina.
The Bowling Green Police Department said Pedro Torres and Louis Torres were located in Mount Airy, N.C., by the U.S. Marshals Service and local police and arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.
The two men were identified by BGPD as suspects in the shooting of Santos Pocasangre, 42, of Bowling Green.
City police responded Aug. 5 to a report of shots fired in the area of 12th Avenue and Clay Street and learned that the victim, later identified as Pocasangre, was attempting to drive himself to a hospital.
Pocasangre was located near Louisville Road and Riverview with a gunshot wound to his face, according to BGPD. He was transported to a local hospital and later to a trauma center in Nashville for treatment.
The suspects were placed in the Surry County, N.C., Detention Center and await extradition.
