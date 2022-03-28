Two people charged in connection with a homicide that occurred last year on Glen Lily Road appeared in court Monday.
Jayro Pineda, 38, and Brittany S. Miller, 30, both of Bowling Green, were in Warren Circuit Court for pretrial conferences in their cases.
Pineda is charged with tampering with physical evidence, based on an allegation that he disposed of a handgun used by his brother, Eder Exequiel Martinez-Pineda, to fatally shoot Gregorio Alberto Jimenez on June 3, 2021.
Jimenez was found dead on that date with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Miller is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension, based on allegations that she falsely told city police she didn’t know Martinez-Pineda’s whereabouts and hadn’t spoken with him after the night of the shooting.
Authorities claim evidence shows that Miller, who is identified in court records as Martinez-Pineda’s girlfriend, was aware that he was wanted by police and assisted him in remaining at large.
Martinez-Pineda turned himself in June 8 in Tompkinsville, five days after the shooting.
In court Monday, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron sought another court date for Martinez-Pineda’s co-defendants.
Pineda’s case was continued to June 20, while Miller’s case was reset for May 3.
“I think we’ll be in a better position as to how the case will proceed by then,” Cohron said.
Martinez-Pineda was scheduled to appear in court Monday, but Cohron said he and Martinez-Pineda’s attorney, Kevin Croslin, agreed to have a pretrial conference at a later date.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to Glen Lily Road after two people walking through the neighborhood found Jimenez, 27, lying in a yard.
Police spoke to witnesses in the neighborhood who claimed to have heard gunshots.
The witness who lived on the property where Jimenez’s body was found told police he heard shots from inside his home, went to a window and saw a black SUV speed away.
Another witness reported seeing a black Chevrolet Suburban drive past his house less than a minute before hearing gunshots, according to prior testimony at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
An officer who recognized Jimenez from a photograph remembered responding to a call at a home on Collegeview Drive before the shooting.
“Jimenez had been there to try and fight a subject who lived at that house,” BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified at the preliminary hearing last year.
Police investigating the homicide returned to the Collegview Drive home and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked outside, learning it was registered to Pineda.
Moments later, Pineda arrived at the address and was questioned by police regarding his whereabouts on the previous night.
Pineda claimed to have been at a restaurant with his family, and declined to speak further when police asked whether his Suburban may have been involved in the shooting, Grimsley said.
City police also spoke with Martinez-Pineda’s ex-wife, who claimed Martinez-Pineda had called her and admitted shooting Jimenez, according to prior testimony.
The ex-wife made a recorded phone call from BGPD headquarters to Martinez-Pineda, and he said during the call that he had given the gun used in the shooting to his brother, Grimsley testified.
Police learned through investigation that Miller was driving with Martinez-Pineda and his father on Glen Lily Road when she pointed out Jimenez, leading to an altercation that resulted in Jimenez being shot, according to prior testimony.
