Four of the people accused of involvement in a deadly shooting at La Placita market are scheduled to face trial later this year.
An Oct. 13 trial date was set for Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, Jose Adan Mejia Varela and Estrellita Soto in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
Those four people have been charged with various offenses related to the death of Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, who was shot March 17, 2017, at the Morgantown Road store during a robbery.
One co-defendant, Lilian Yamileth Duron, has pleaded guilty to a count of interference with commerce by robbery and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11.
The co-defendants accused in the La Placita shooting are part of a larger group of 13 people based in Nashville and accused by federal prosecutors of taking part in robberies of mostly Hispanic-owned businesses in four states.
In addition to Duron, one other co-defendant with no involvement in the La Placita shooting has pleaded guilty, so the trial is for the 11 remaining co-defendants.
The trial is anticipated to last two weeks, according to an order entered by U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Stivers following a telephonic hearing Wednesday.
According to federal court records, Relles-Martinez is accused of shooting Cruz during the robbery when he attempted to intervene.
A federal criminal complaint detailed allegations that Relles-Martinez and Varela carried out the robbery, and as Varela left the store, he noticed that Relles-Martinez was taking a little longer to leave.
Varela reportedly went back inside and saw Relles-Martinez fighting with a man who had entered the store after Varela left.
Varela attempted to separate Relles-Martinez and the man, later identified as Cruz, during which Relles-Martinez shot Cruz and also struck Varela, according to federal court records.
During an earlier hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford said the store employees were bound and restrained with duct tape during the robbery.
Caballero-Melgar, Relles-Martinez and Varela are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery and murder through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Soto faces robbery and conspiracy charges, while Caballero-Melgar has also been charged with illegal reentry after deportation and Relles-Martinez and Varela are both also charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
A final pretrial conference has been set for Sept. 15.
