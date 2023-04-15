Two months after receiving an indefinite suspension of his law license, Bowling Green attorney Steve Thornton hopes to once again be able to practice in Kentucky.
Thornton’s law license was suspended in February by the Kentucky Supreme Court at the request of the Kentucky Bar Association, which fielded a complaint from a couple, William and Rosemary Malinowski, who Thornton represented in a foreclosure case.
According to the court’s ruling, the couple lived out of state when they hired Thornton in 2020 after being served with the foreclosure complaint, paying the attorney $5,000 and producing several documents he requested.
A motion for default judgment against the Malinowskis was later filed which claimed that they had been served with the lawsuit “more than 50 days prior and had not filed an answer or responsive pleading,” according to the supreme court’s order.
A partial judgment was entered against the Malinowskis on Jan. 6, 2021, that noted Thornton had contacted the opposing party’s attorney but had not entered a formal appearance in the case or filed any pleadings on behalf of the couple.
On Feb. 23, 2021, a default judgment was entered against the Malinowskis that noted “Thornton’s apparent involvement and lack of participation in the matter.”
“Throughout the pendency of the foreclosure action, Thornton filed no responsive pleadings, failed to respond to repeated communications from the Malinowskis and failed to discuss with them what steps were being taken on their behalf,” the state supreme court’s ruling said.
The Malinowskis sent Thornton an email requesting a refund later in 2021 that received no response, leading the couple to file a complaint with the state bar association.
After being notified of the bar complaint last year, Thornton filed no formal response and did not participate in the proceedings that led ultimately to his suspension by the state supreme court.
The supreme court’s ruling noted previous instances in which previous disciplinary actions were taken against Thornton for various violations, including a 181-day suspension of his license in 2013 after multiple clients filed complaints with the bar association alleging he failed to keep them reasonably informed about ongoing legal matters for which he had been hired to represent them. Thornton filed no formal responses to those charges.
Since the most recent ruling, though, Thornton has taken steps to regain the ability to practice law in the state, filing an answer to the bar complaint on Feb. 16, the date of the supreme court’s ruling.
In his response, Thornton said he met with the Malinowskis over the phone and twice in his office to discuss the case.
“Each and every time that there was any communication by phone or in person, I asked the complainants whether they had been served,” Thornton said in his response. “Each and every time, they responded that they had not been served. Simply stated, they did not ever tell me that they had been served with process, which would require the necessity of filing a response.”
Kentucky Supreme Court rules allow for attorneys who have received indefinite suspensions after failing to file an answer to charges against them by the state bar to file a motion to set aside the suspension within 10 days of the suspension order.
Thornton has also filed a motion to set aside the indefinite suspension and have his case remanded back to the Kentucky Bar Association for further proceedings.
“I’m waiting for the supreme court to rule on that and I’m hopeful that this will take place some time real soon,” Thornton said.
In that motion, Thornton asserted that the Malinowskis claimed they had not been served with the foreclosure action.
Thornton also acknowledged in his filing the previous suspension of his license, saying he “failed to respond as appropriate to bad news” and that caused him to seek the help of a psychologist, who he has contacted for an appointment related to the current case against him.
Thornton, who became a member of the Kentucky state bar in 1983, also said he refunded the Malinowskis the full $5,000 retainer, providing a copy of the check as evidence.
“I recognize that I have failed to respond timely,” Thornton said in his motion. “I pledge that I will do everything to respond more timely to this court and the Kentucky Bar Association in the future.”