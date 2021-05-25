Authorities investigating a suspicious package sent to the home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said the substance of the package appears to be non-toxic.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported via social media Monday night that the package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis. The preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on the substance and package, according to the sheriff’s office.
A report Monday night from Politico said the suspicious package sent to Paul’s Bowling Green home contained a white powder.
“We were in contact with federal authorities throughout this entire episode,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said Tuesday. “It was important for us to retain the evidence and have it tested to ensure that it was not a dangerous substance and to turn it over to federal authorities to continue the investigation.”
The Politico report cited Sergio Gor, an adviser to the senator, who said a large envelope arrived at Paul’s Bowling Green home from an unknown sender.
Other reports have said the package contained a doctored image of the senator bandaged, walking with a crutch as a gun appears to be aimed at his head, along with a message that said “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you (expletive).”
Timothy Beam, an FBI spokesman, confirmed Monday night in an email that the FBI’s Louisville branch has worked with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Capitol Hill Police by providing forensic and technical support to the investigation.
On Twitter, the Republican senator said he has been “targeted multiple times,” has been “a repeated target of violence” and takes the threats against him “immensely seriously.”
Paul’s wife, Kelley Paul, tweeted Monday that she contacted the FBI after receiving the “death threat letter” and chastised a number of individuals and Democratic-affiliated organizations in a Twitter thread for “fomenting” threats against the senator on a daily basis.
“I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their ‘empathy and compassion’ in their bios,” Kelley Paul said in one tweet Monday. “Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the ‘expert.’ We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns.”
Additional tweets from Kelley Paul on Tuesday referenced the 2017 assault of her husband outside their home by their then-neighbor, Rene Boucher.
Rand Paul suffered multiple rib fractures, contracted pneumonia and later underwent an operation in 2019 to remove a portion of his lung that had been damaged after he was tackled.
Boucher went on to plead guilty to a count of assaulting a member of Congress and was ultimately sentenced to eight months in prison and six months of home confinement.
