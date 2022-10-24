Sweets for the street: Drip Confections starts vending business
Drip Confections has opened its first gourmet dessert vending machine inside Bowling Green’s Southern Lanes bowling alley, and owner Amanda Schambon plans to expand to more locations.

Rheanna Plemons likes the hot chocolate poke cake. Beth Beckham is a fan of the various cheesecake options.

