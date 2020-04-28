One by one, people seeking tests for COVID-19 trickled Tuesday into the parking lot at South Warren High School, which opened as a drive-through testing site – one of 13 total sites across the state opening this week.
The process seemed to be progressing well Tuesday morning, with no long lines of vehicles observed at the site. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon has said the goal is to test more than 300 people each day the site is offered. On Tuesday, during his daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said the South Warren facility tested 234 people.
“Things are going smoothly,” Buchanon told the Daily News, also thanking Beshear for authorizing the new site here and the Warren County Board of Education for supporting the effort.
The state has been directing people to register for testing appointments online at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or by calling 888-852-2567. Although appointments have booked up for the first week of testing offered at SWHS, Beshear has said registration will open again Wednesday for appointments next week.
Due to demand, testing was extended into Friday and next week after initially only being offered for three days. The South Warren facility will be open this week Tuesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, participants with appointments pulled into the massive SWHS parking lot at designated entrances and were directed by National Guardsmen dressed in military fatigues. Law enforcement personnel from Kentucky State Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Bowling Green Police Department were also on site.
At the back of the campus near the high school’s fieldhouse and athletic fields stood three tents large enough for a vehicle to pull through. That’s where participants were given self-administered tests with nasal swabs that they could take in their vehicles. Most seemed to move through the parking lot in about 10 minutes.
The high school’s parking lot enabled the site to offer three separate access lanes for tests, delineated with traffic cones.
Buchanon said he was “very appreciative” of the Warren County Board of Education for access to the campus. He called the site “the best laid out testing site in the state of Kentucky.”
