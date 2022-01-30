Maggie Sun, an eighth grader at South Warren Middle School, helps paint a mural funded through an award by Arts for All Kentucky alongside her classmates and teachers and local artist Andee Rudloff in the school’s student commons on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The all-inclusive mural was created from the students’ drawings based on the prompt, “What does creativity, imagination and expression look like in a diverse world?” (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A quilt of multi-colored patterns and shapes fanned out on a wall at South Warren Middle School on Thursday as students there put finishing touches on a mural meant to capture the diversity in Bowling Green and Warren County.
“I want them to feel like artists,” said Andee Rudloff, a local painter who was brought in on the project funded by an award from Arts for All Kentucky.
As groups of students rotated in and out to make their own mark on the school, they followed a prompt from their art teacher, Paul Johnson, asking them to reflect on what creativity, imagination and expression might look like in a world of diverse experiences.
The various icons that students designed based on that prompt acted as the bones for the mural, with students given mostly free rein to fill in the blanks. The result: refracting designs knitting themselves together to form a kaleidoscopic scene.
“Art is my favorite thing to do,” said seventh grader Jaiden Flores, who also likes to draw.
Johnson, the school’s art teacher, said the idea for the project grew out of a desire to include English learner students at South Warren Middle School.
Youth Service Center Coordinator Gina Powell helped make that vision a reality by applying for support with Arts for All, which is based in Bowling Green and funds inclusive art initiatives in schools across Kentucky.
“Our kids have been so pumped about it,” Powell said, adding it’s sparked buzz among students in recent days and made them excited to come to school.
Through the mural project, Powell said, the school’s English learner and neurodiverse students have been able to make their own mark at South Warren Middle School, describing the project as “very much a confidence booster.”
Stopping by to check out the students’ progress Thursday, SWMS Principal Matt Deaton said he hoped the takeaway for them would be that “creativity multiplies when we work together.”
For her part, Rudloff hoped the project would enable students to “see themselves as creative beings,” that they can take risks in art and that “we’ is stronger than ‘me.’ ”
