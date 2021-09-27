SWMS names new principal

South Warren Middle School has tapped longtime coach, educator and administrator Matt Deaton as its next principal.
Deaton has been assistant principal at South Warren High School since 2018, a news release said. He worked at SWHS from 2017-18 as dean of students and as a social studies teacher at the school since 2011.
“I love being a South Warren Spartan, and I am honored to be appointed the next principal at South Warren Middle School. I look forward to working with the students, faculty, staff, parents and the South Warren community to help this incredibly successful school get even better,” Deaton said in the release.
Deaton also brings coaching experience to the job, serving in various roles at SWHS, including head coach for the boys’ golf team and girls’ bowling team.
“Observing Mr. Deaton’s growth from a highly effective classroom teacher and coach to a successful high school administrator gives me great confidence in his ability to lead South Warren Middle School,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said.
“Matt exemplifies our districtwide commitment toward ensuring safety, achievement and opportunity and his actions consistently reflect our belief in all students. He is a collaborative leader who recognizes the importance of holding all students and staff accountable with high expectations. The relationships he has established with students, staff and families in the (SWHS) community is a hallmark of his leadership, and I look forward to continued success at South Warren Middle under Mr. Deaton’s leadership,” Clayton said.
Deaton will officially assume his new responsibilities Oct. 4.
Deaton replaces Michael Wix, who took a position as Franklin-Simpson High School’s principal.
