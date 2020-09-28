As a special education teacher at T.C. Cherry Elementary School, when T.J. Meguiar watches students frolic on the playground and then looks to her disabled students who can’t fully join in, her heart sinks.
“When you know them personally and you see them every day ... not being able to participate, it touches your heart,” Meguiar said.
That started to change after a bit of serendipity while touring a Meade County school one day. Meguiar was visiting the school to learn about its teaching methods, but she was enthralled by its playground, which featured several pieces of handicapped-accessible equipment.
After asking a teacher there, Meguiar learned the change was made possible by a grant, a discovery that led her to help secure $20,000 from the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Meguiar said the school is now looking at purchasing several handicapped-accessible pieces, including a 10 spin with seating for children of all abilities, outdoor musical equipment and a “pull along,” which combines a half-moon shaped tube and low-hanging monkey bars to help build upper body strength.
“Playground equipment has changed a lot,” said Meguiar, referencing a broader push to develop more accessible playground equipment for children.
“We wanted to create an environment where the students didn’t have to get so creative,” said Rebecca King, a counselor at T.C. Cherry Elementary who collaborated with Meguiar in writing the grant.
The effort had been months in the making, King said. Both King and Meguiar interviewed for the award in the spring, but they did not learn that their school would receive it until recently, she said.
It’s not clear when the new equipment will be available for students, but school staff are excited for the addition.
“Our hope is just to expand the accessibility for all students to be able to play together inclusively,” King said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
