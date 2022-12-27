Tickets are on sale now for T.J. Community Mission Foundation’s New Year’s Eve Bash at the Cave City Convention Center.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a meet and mingle and the program and dinner will be from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.
Stacey Biggs, executive vice president for T.J. Regional Health, said there are a limited number of tickets available, so anyone who would like to attend should visit nyebash2023 and purchase tickets soon.
The night will include a dinner buffet, live auction, music by the Jimmy Church Band, dancing, a casino featuring slot machines, blackjack tables and bingo and a raffle drawing. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online.
A balloon drop and champagne toast will close out the evening to ring in the new year.
“Each year, the T.J. Community Mission Foundation has a big annual fundraiser,” Biggs said. “We haven’t really had a chance to have one of our big fundraisers on New Year’s Eve because it doesn’t always fall on a Saturday. But we got lucky this year.”
Biggs said she doesn’t know of too many options for New Year’s Eve anymore, but the bash will give people a chance to “have a super nice dinner, listen to a phenomenal band and enjoy lots of entertainment.”
Proceeds will go to help support the T.J. Community Mission Foundation, the philanthropic arm of T.J. Regional Health.
The foundation is responsible for the opening of the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home, T.J. Samson Community Hospital’s Car Seat Program, the Healthcare Heroes Serenity Garden and the Stop the Bleed Kit Campaign.
Biggs said she hopes to see a lot of people at this year’s bash.
“I think the main thing is that it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “I know a lot of people have their traditions, but this is a chance to let us do all of the work.
“All you have to do is just come out and have a great time.”