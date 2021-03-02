GLASGOW – T.J. Regional Health began scheduling appointments this week for the Phase 1C rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
People who are at least 60 years old, anyone who is at least 16 years old and has medical conditions placing them at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19 and all essential workers all fall into Phase 1C.
“We’ve spent the last two weeks getting caught up on Phase 1B with all of the folks who had called us to get on the waiting list. We have taken care of most of those folks as far as getting them scheduled out for an appointment, so Monday is when we are opening the hotline back up for incoming calls so we can add in Phase 1C folks,” said Stacey Biggs, executive vice president of marketing, planning and development for T.J. Regional Health.
The T.J. Health Pavilion on L. Rogers Wells Boulevard is the regional vaccine site managed by T.J. Regional Health in Glasgow.
Biggs noted it does not necessarily mean those who call this week to schedule an appointment for a vaccine injection will get one this week.
“We have our 1B people scheduled out over the next few weeks, too. We have appointments for the doses that are already allocated to us, so their 1C appointment might be a few weeks out, but at least they can get on the schedule,” she said.
T.J. Regional Health is receiving an allocation of 900 vaccine injections per week – 600 for Glasgow and 300 for its hospital in Columbia.
“Of course every time we do a vaccine clinic there’s also a standby list so if there are no-shows or cancellations, or that kind of thing people could potentially get bumped up,” Biggs said. “But generally we don’t know that until the end of the day until we see if there is anything is left because we certainly don’t want to waste even one.”
The hotline number for those who fall into the Phase 1C category and wish to schedule an appointment is 270-659-1010.
The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented