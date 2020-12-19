GLASGOW – T.J. Samson Community Hospital hopes to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, provided everything goes as anticipated.
The hospital is scheduled to get the Moderna vaccine.
The hospital plans to begin administering the vaccine Monday afternoon, but Stacey Biggs, executive vice president of marketing and planning at the hospital, said it depends on what time of day the shipment arrives.
“We don't know if we will receive it early in the morning, or if we will receive it in the afternoon. There's so much riding on when we get it and how much (we) get and we don't know either of those answers yet,” she said.
Biggs said the hospital is planning for multiple scenarios. If the hospital receives the vaccine Monday morning, it will do a test run with a few people that afternoon and continue with the administering of the vaccine Tuesday.
“Our long-term care area will be our first priority, which is our skilled nursing unit. Those folks will get it first,” she said.
The hospital surveyed its employees to find out who wanted to get the vaccine the earliest, and those who are at the highest risk with the most face-to-face exposure will get it.
“Those will be put in the first group of folks who get it. We will also have some of our doctors, obviously, who are face-to-face with customers who want to get it right away. We will have a very set schedule to start giving that out once we get it and then kind of roll it out from there,” Biggs said.
There is no requirement for hospital employees to take the vaccine, she said.
The Moderna vaccine has to be kept cold, but not at the ultra-cold temperatures required for the Pfizer vaccine.
“The Moderna vaccine that we are getting is a little bit different from the Pfizer vaccine as far as the makeup of the vaccine and the requirements for keeping it,” Biggs said. “The Pfizer vaccine has five doses in a vial, (but) the Moderna vaccine has 10 doses in a vial, so there are several differences.”
The hospital will issue more information when it is ready to begin administering the vaccine to the public. There is no definite date yet on when that might happen.
“Right now, it's a little premature for us (to give a date) because, again, there are so many variables on when we will get it, how much we will get and that kind of thing, because we don't know if we will get enough to vaccinate the folks who want to be in on the earliest round of it … or if we will get enough to even vaccinate all of our employees,” she said.
