Already a target of criticism before rolling out its new automated curbside trash collection service in September, Bowling Green’s Scott Waste Services is now being dumped on more than ever by social media users and callers unhappy with the change.
But even as the waste hauler and local public officials – including some with no responsibility for solid waste franchises – field the complaints and questions, Scott management is saying the hiccups with the new service are “par for the course” as it implements a new way of doing business that relies heavily on single-operator trucks with hydraulic arms.
“We’ve been doing it two or three weeks now,” said Sam Upperman, Scott’s local site manager. “We’re still getting everything in place, and some people still don’t quite understand the process.
“We’re taking call after call and explaining the new process.”
And Scott isn’t the only one being targeted by those calls and social media posts.
Although Warren Fiscal Court is statutorily required to designate a solid waste management area and develop a solid waste management plan to manage the municipal solid waste generated in its area, city of Bowling Green officials have drawn criticism from residents experiencing problems with how Scott is now doing business.
A post from the city’s Twitter account, in fact, refers callers and social media complainers to Scott Waste and the county’s division for environmental planning and assistance.
It’s all part of an effort to let people know who is responsible for trash pickup and refer them to information that’s already available, said city Public Information Officer Deborah West.
“Solid waste management issues are the most common complaint we receive at city hall, either through phone calls or social media,” West said. “Some of these questions could easily be resolved if residents either bought a subscription to the local newspaper, watched TV news or followed their local government’s social media accounts where this information has been released.”
West, though, acknowledges that some residents may have problems that can’t be addressed simply by accessing the available information.
“We do realize that there are issues that go beyond simple questions,” she said. “Residents of the city who have issues that go beyond those questions that have been answered should call Scott Waste.”
The issues arise out of a change in how Scott is now picking up trash.
Scott has held the exclusive franchise for city trash hauling for 20 years, nearly lost it earlier this year, and has implemented a system that is a departure from how it has done business for two decades.
Fiscal court’s solid waste committee originally recommended awarding the city franchise to Republic Services, which already operates as one of the non-exclusive waste haulers for Warren County residents outside the city limits.
Problems with the timing of Republic’s startup, brought about by Scott’s plan to end its service July 31, led fiscal court to go back to Scott, a company with local origins that is now an affiliate of Toronto-based Waste Connections.
Scott, though, abandoned its tradition of “back-door” trash pickup in favor of the automated curbside service that comes with these guidelines that residents must follow:
• Make sure there is at least 3 feet of space between your cart and other objects such as mailboxes or cars.
• The cart should be within 18 inches of the curb and the lid should be facing the street.
• The cart should be positioned on level ground, away from any tree branches.
The transition to a system that requires use of Scott’s 96-gallon waste containers that work with the hydraulic arms hasn’t gone seamlessly, Upperman admits.
“It’s a learning experience,” he said. “We’re not picking up everything anymore. We pick up what’s in the blue-and-yellow Scott Waste can.”
That’s at the root of many of the complaints.
Teresa Jones, who lives on Clay Street, said she didn’t receive a Scott container for more than two weeks after the new service was scheduled to start Sept. 12.
“I couldn’t get them to pick my trash up, and I couldn’t get them to bring me a can,” Jones said. “It was disgusting to me and others who couldn’t get their trash picked up.”
Jones said she finally received a Scott container last Friday and is getting her trash picked up.
Another city resident who posted criticisms of Scott’s service on social media before the new system started has likewise changed his tune.
“No complaints so far,” Bob Rennegarbe, who lives near downtown, said in a text message.
One complaint that has showed up on social media is the delays in picking up “bulky” items that can’t be placed in the Scott containers.
Upperman said the company is working to improve its response to those items.
“We will pick up one bulky item per week with our bulk truck,” he said. “Typically, we’re there within two days of when those items are put out, but we need to get better.”
Upperman said drivers of the automated trucks with the hydraulic arm are expected to call in when they see bulk items.
“We’re still getting everybody on the same page and trying to work together,” Upperman said. “We certainly want to get it picked up quickly and efficiently.”
And so does Stan Reagan, coordinator of the county’s division of environmental planning and assistance.
Although he said he hasn’t received “an inordinate number of calls,” Reagan continues to get questions about the new system.
“The county is relying on Scott Waste to demonstrate its ability to manage implementation of their Bowling Green curbside collection system, which they’ve been doing without incident for nearly 22 years outside the city limits,” Reagan said in an email.
“If at anytime we feel they’re not performing, elements of the franchise agreement allow us to seek corrective actions,” Reagan said. “So far, they continue to make progress and keep us and residents informed.”