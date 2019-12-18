Discussions are ongoing in the potential resolution of a case in which a woman is accused of shooting her longtime boyfriend in their Smiths Grove home amid an argument over the thermostat.
Candy Moss, 53, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference.
She is charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence stemming from a Nov. 28, 2018, incident in which Steve A. Flynn, 64, was shot and wounded at the home he and Moss shared on College Street in Smiths Grove. A separate indictment charges Moss with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, offenses in which Flynn is also named as the victim.
Moss is scheduled for trial Jan. 28, but her attorney, Diana Werkman of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said in court that she is discussing possible plea offers with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
“We’re still in discussions and we’ll advise the court if there’s a resolution as quickly as we can,” Werkman told Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
Previous negotiations have entailed an offer from the prosecution to plead guilty in the assault case and serve a 16-year sentence, with Moss’ attorney countering with an offer to plead guilty but mentally ill.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kim Geoghegan said in a previous hearing that she would not be willing to accept a plea of guilty but mentally ill due to there being no documented mental health issues regarding the events surrounding the shooting.
According to previous court testimony, Flynn suffered wounds to the lower left part of his chest, his left hand and near the left side of his neck from two shots fired from a handgun.
Moss told Kentucky State Police investigators that she “went crazy” and shot Flynn after an ongoing argument over her adjusting the thermostat in the house, according to an arrest citation.
During a search of the residence, police recovered a .38-caliber revolver from under the dresser in the master bedroom and two spent projectiles from a Bible bag in a separate bedroom.
In June, five months after being indicted in the shooting, a grand jury returned formal charges accusing Moss of financial crimes against Flynn.
Those charges concern allegations that Moss possessed three forged checks drawn on Flynn’s account in the total amount of $4,000 on Nov. 26-27, 2018, knowing that they were forged.
Moss is also accused of illegally using a debit or credit card belonging to Flynn on Nov. 29, 2018, the day that KSP responded to the Smiths Grove residence after being notified of the shooting.
