Warren County now boasts an election education task force that will work to better inform residents about the ways in which they can cast their votes come November.
Chaired by First District Magistrate Scott Lasley and Second District Magistrate Tom Lawrence, the non-partisan body established by Warren County Fiscal Court on Thursday will work to address communication deficiencies in a county that has seen large-scale changes to its Election Day habits in recent years.
Lasley said the idea for a task force really became tangible earlier this summer following an initial meeting with members of the Warren County Voting Project, a group of concerned voters advocating for more voting centers and improved election messaging.
“The goal I would think is to make sure people know how and where to register (and) understand their options for voting, including absentee, early, day-of and where the locations are,” Lasley said.
He said another goal of the committee will be to emphasize why folks can have confidence in local elections in the realm of election security.
As to what avenues the task force will take to achieve its objectives, Lasley said that will be something the committee will have to figure out. It is still in the early goings and has yet to be populated with members.
“I would think there’s lots of potential items on the table,” he said. “We’ll probably have to move fairly quickly I would think, but the real charge of the committee is to figure out how to communicate these things as effectively as possible to the citizens of Warren County.”
The county moved from a precinct voting system to one utilizing a handful of election center hubs as an emergency precaution in 2020. Rather than return to the routine network of 49 different polling places, the election centers came back in 2022 and will once again be in play this fall.
“The biggest thing is to make sure people understand these changes and the options that they have,” Lasley said.
A hope is that a wave of awareness efforts could improve the county’s turnout numbers.
According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, 12,089 – 13.3% – of Warren County’s 91,162 registered voters cast a ballot in the May primary election, a figure lower than the state’s average 14.5% turnout rate.
“We would love to see higher voter turnout. That would be one way to track to see where we’re at,” Lasley said. “We don’t want anybody to sit there on Election Day and say ‘I didn’t know how or where to go vote.’ The goal is to try and eliminate some of that.”
The group faces a built-in deadline of Oct. 10, the last day Kentucky residents can register to vote for the Nov. 7 general election.
“We want to make sure people understand the last day they can register to be able to vote for the election,” Lasley said.
He added that September would be a good time to get all of that information out in an effective manner.
“We don’t want (unregistered voters) to think about it on Oct. 20. That’s too late to register,” he said.
Lasley said he is hopeful that the task force will continue into 2024 and beyond.
Also Thursday, the county magistrates OK’d the installation of six new public art pieces in and around Bowling Green.
According to a county memo, Arts of Southern Kentucky’s Public Arts Committee submitted a request to use $97,860 of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Special Tourism Projects Fund in procuring large industrial monuments of varying colors to be placed around the county.
Each measuring approximately six feet tall and 19 feet in length and created by Signature Signs, the installations feature a large heart and the letters “BGKY.”
According to the project fund application, each installation will cost $32,620, with each of the six locations paying for half that amount. Sherry Murphy, executive director of the CVB, told magistrates that dollars for the special project fund are generated from hotel tax revenue.
Lauren Guess, director of communications for the CVB, said the chosen locations are Michael O. Buchanon Park, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Western Kentucky University, the National Corvette Museum, Stadium Park Plaza and the Historic Railpark and Train Museum.
Guess said the signs will be installed on a rolling schedule, but the timeline is yet to be finalized.
The signage follows the public art committee’s May announcement of a large bronze statue to be created and installed in front of SKyPAC.
Also Thursday, the magistrates:
Approved easements at 1513 Whalen Road and 291 Lakeview Road for school bus turnarounds;
Granted the county parks and recreation department the authority to advertise for bids on 10 mobile light towers to be used around the parks system;
Approved a determination of $2,750 to Arnold Consulting Engineering Services to cover engineering work on safe rooms at Jody Richards Elementary.
The court’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24.