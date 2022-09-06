As repairs resulting from a truck damaging the drive-through canopy at the Barren River District Health Department building at 1109 State Street continue on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, the Department’s taxing district has been approved by Warren Fiscal Court for an increase in its tax rate on real property from 2.5 cents to 2.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, with the extra approximately $500,000 annual revenue generated to be put towards renovations on the aging building. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Already facing repairs resulting from a truck damaging its drive-through canopy, the Barren River District Health Department at 1109 State St. is preparing for more extensive renovations.
In August, the Warren County Health Department taxing district was approved by Warren Fiscal Court for an increase in its tax rate on real property from 2.5 cents to 2.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, with the extra revenue earmarked for renovations of the aging building.
BRDHD Director Matt Hunt said he expects the tax increase to generate about $500,000 per year, adding to the Warren County Health Department taxing district’s annual budget of $3,661,931. The added dollars will go to a renovation Hunt said is long overdue.
Hunt pointed out that the building became home to the Warren County Health Department and Barren River District Health Department in the early 1990s after Graves-Gilbert Clinic moved out.
“More than 30 years have passed since the State Street facility has had any major renovation,” Hunt said in an email.
He said renovations to the 55,000-square-foot building will focus on updating utilities and making some changes to better accommodate clients.
“The majority of the projects are focused on energy management,” Hunt said. “The facility needs a new heating and cooling system, windows and lighting.”
In addition, Hunt said the building will be reconfigured inside.
“Clinical services will move from the third floor to the second floor, making it easier for clients with limited mobility or small children in strollers or car seats to receive services,” he said. “The administrative services currently located on the second floor will move to the third floor.”
Those changes will take some time to materialize, Hunt said.
“We are in the beginning stages of the renovation project,” he said. “In the coming weeks, a request for proposals for bids will be released.”
Some construction work, though, is already underway at the health department building.
Because of damage done by a large truck to the building’s drive-through canopy, fiscal court approved in August paying C&P Construction $1,500 to dismantle the canopy and make repairs.
The tax hike by the health department taxing district is something of an anomaly for the county this year.
Fiscal court kept the tax on real property at 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for the 12th straight year. The county’s tax rate on personal property was set at 18.62 cents per $100 of assessed value, a drop from last year’s rate of 18.8 cents.
The Warren County Public Library tax rate for real property is unchanged at 3.9 cents, and its motor vehicle tax remains at 4.3 cents. The library’s tax rate on personal property dropped from 4.99 cents to 4.72 cents.
Despite the increase, Hunt said the health department’s tax rate remains low.
“The state average public health tax is 4.75 cents per $100 of assessed value,” he said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.