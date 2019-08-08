TAZ Trucking, a homegrown Bowling Green business started by Bosnian immigrants Tahir and Amira Zukic, has announced its second expansion in less than two years, with hopes of adding nearly 60 jobs.
The company, which was established in 2003, moved from 8,000-square-foot offices on Old Nashville Road to a 55,000-square-foot headquarters building in the South Industrial Park in June 2018. It announced Thursday through a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce news release that it will invest $7.3 million to purchase 30 new trucks and 60 trailers while also making improvements to its parking lot and road.
A Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development news release said this expansion will create 57 jobs.
TAZ Trucking invested nearly $10 million in 2017 to purchase 53 acres in the industrial park and build a machine shop, truck loading station and administrative offices to accommodate the company's rapid growth.
Started by Tahir Zukic with a single truck, TAZ Trucking has grown into a $20 million-a-year operation with about 100 employees. It transports goods to all 48 states in the continental United States.
Now the company's founder is aiming for further growth.
"We are ready to grow with the Bowling Green community and increase our capacity to serve our current customers and new customers,” Tahir Zukic said. “We know this will assist in the access to transportation in southcentral Kentucky and are excited to be part of the solution.”
Tahir Zukic is getting help with the expansion from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, which has given preliminary approval to a 10-year incentive agreement with TAZ Trucking under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $250,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment and targets of creating and maintaining 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents paying an average hourly wage of at least $17.
