Bowling Green’s Compton Orthodontics honored seven area teachers with $100 each for “Excellence in Adversity” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers who earned the recognition are Bowling Green Junior High School’s Bobbi Dotson, Bowling Green Learning and Virtual Academy’s Jennifer Lowe, Bristow Elementary School’s April Major, Jody Richards Elementary School’s Jen Green, Plano Elementary School’s Regina South, Potter Gray Elementary School’s Jennifer Hamilton and T.C. Cherry Elementary School’s Ann Bolin.
Usually, Compton Orthodontics gives out a “Kindness Counts Award” to local students who are recognized for consistent acts of kindness throughout their academic careers.
Spokeswoman Kara Compton said the orthodontist decided to change the award this year in response to the challenges of the pandemic.
“Teachers have been super underappreciated this year,” Compton said. “We had to make the call back earlier in the year, and we were not sure students would be back in-person yet. Teachers have worked really hard to adapt. People don’t understand what they have gone through this year.”
This is the fifth year Compton Orthodontics has given awards to both Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District. This is the first year it has awarded teachers.
Compton said the process began by reaching out to superintendents and principals of schools in both districts for nominations. Winners went “above and beyond” to overcome the obstacles of the previous year.
Each teacher also received a gift basket containing a T-shirt, Chapstick, a notepad and other promotional items from Compton Orthodontics along with their $100 check.
“It was a surprise just because I knew nothing about it,” said Bolin, a special education teacher. “It’s just really nice to be appreciated like this. It really goes a long way. My students were also very excited to see me win something. I’m super grateful, and it’s always nice to see someone in the community appreciating teachers.”
Bolin said teachers had to reinvent the way they usually taught. At the beginning of the pandemic, she often had to deliver school supplies and food to students at their homes.
Communication with her students was another difficulty Bolin said she had to learn to overcome. She often worried about the well-being of students since she could not look after them every day.
Bolin’s struggle was also shared by Lowe, who is a transition counselor.
Bowling Green Learning and Virtual Academy Principal Brandon Blake said Lowe took on a much heavier workload during the previous school year and was still very successful.
“She made many personal phone calls to students to make sure they were getting across the finish line,” Blake said. “She even followed up with them constantly.”
Lowe said she was very thankful to “have found grace” through the adversity of the previous school year.
“I’m very happy and honored to receive this,” Lowe said of the recognition. “Compton Orthodontics does so much for the community so it’s not a surprise they wanted to do something like this. In the end this is a true team effort, and I couldn’t have done this without the wonderful staff here.”
