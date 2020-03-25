Bowling Green’s BlueCotton has launched the Team Kentucky T-shirt.
The shirt is a partnership with United Way of South Central Kentucky, and all proceeds from sales of this design will benefit local food pantries.
The T-shirt is $11.99 and available in toddler, youth and adult sizes, a BlueCotton news release said. They can be purchased at TheBlueCottonBoutqiue.com.
“BlueCotton has a passion to support the people we live and work around each day and feel the best way to make an impact is by doing what we do best, selling T-shirts,” the news release said. “It is our experience that T-shirts bring people together to unite around events and the current climate of our state, nation and world is no different.”
Mike Coffey, chief executive of BlueCotton, said the program will help people in an “urgent time” of need.
“The idea first started from when we were watching the governor’s daily press briefing and he kept referencing Team Kentucky and Together Kentucky,” he said. “Another thought was back in 2001 when 9/11 happened, we sold a commemorative shirt and donated about $20,000 to the local Red Cross. We learned way back then the power of community. When we saw this, this is the only thing that has been that big since then.”
Coffey said more than $5,000 has been raised since the T-shirt was launched March 18.
Coffey said a hat is also being sold with the same design and logo for $11.99.
Coffey said the closure of nonessential retail will not impact T-shirt deliveries because they are shipped to buyers.
“The more we sell, the more we raise,” Coffey said.
