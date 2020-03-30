Technology is keeping churches together during the coronavirus outbreak and the social-distancing guidelines that have caused many establishments to close, including places of worship.
In this time of isolation, some churches have found ways to do outreach, and some leaders even say this time of social distancing has brought their congregations closer together.
Garrett Cline, media director at Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, said the church is only doing services via online livestreaming on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. It is also offering a noon update each weekday on its Facebook and YouTube pages.
“Our members have been responding very positively to streaming the services. We had nearly 20,000 views of our first livestreamed service,” Cline said.
Cline said the pastors at Hillvue have done their best to stay in touch with members through video chat, phone calls and emails.
“We have a form on our website that allows people to submit needs, concerns or prayer requests,” Cline said. “Our food pantry ministry has seen about four times as many people come through (than) a normal week, so we are trying our best to meet as many needs as possible during this difficult time.”
Pastor Jason Pettus said Living Hope Baptist Church made a lot of adjustments and its members have responded, adding that the church’s deacons have called more than 1,300 families and that each deacon has taken the responsibility to provide care for a specific number of families.
Living Hope’s small groups have been meeting via the online platform Zoom and have also used FaceTime and other communication tools.
“We have not done this before and I am very grateful for Matt Brisolara, our media director, and Roy Hutchins, our communication director, for doing an outstanding job getting the technical ability and the word out on what we have chosen to do,” Pettus said. “We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from our membership and many others who have worshipped with us in their homes.”
John Lowe, pastor of Southside Baptist Church, said Facebook Live has been its tool of choice in streaming Sunday morning services. Lowe said the congregation is also invited to park their cars in the church parking lot and tune their car radios to a frequency the church will broadcast its service.
Don Dew, an elder at Lost River Church of Christ, said the church was already livestreaming services, but now the church meets online three times a week along with classes that are set up for the youth of the church.
“It’s definitely made people aware of the fact that this world can be a trying place, and the trials that are before us, everybody is facing them,” Dew said. “I think it is bringing people closer to God.”
Kyle Summers, director of children and family ministries, is in charge of streaming services for State Street United Methodist Church. Summers said this time has been spent transitioning to fully online and the response from the congregation has been positive, with more than 100 people watching live and the stream having a total of 1,300 views.
“That’s a big chunk of our congregation,” Summers said.
The Rev. John M. Thomas, pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, said the comfort level with technology will increase with each livestream. Thomas said the church prays the Rosary together every weekday at 3 p.m. via Facebook.
“We might not be physically together, but spiritually we are united in prayer," he said.
Thomas said other services are streamed as well, including the Vigil Mass on Saturday afternoons.
“We have several hundred viewers,” he said. “It is a learning curve. Right now, that is what we can do.”
Scott Jones, pastor of Bowling Green First Baptist, considers this an opportunity to break down boundaries in a time of isolation by teaming with other churches and still maintaining social distancing.
Jones noted that Facebook livestream viewers doubled that of the actual congregation size.
“That blew my mind,” Jones said. “The coronavirus is not a good thing, but there has been some silver linings and it is forcing the church to get outside its walls and break down boundaries.”
Other groups, like Evan Brown and his Bible study group that is part of Greenwood Park Church of Christ, use Zoom to stay in touch. The almost 20-person group of young professionals took to technology to stay current with its weekly Bible study, according to Brown.
