Every year, when the holiday shopping season rolls around, Warren Central High School Youth Service Center coordinator Jessica Diame shops for the basics.
A winter coat, jeans, undergarments, socks and shoes and body wash kits – all for her high school students who need a little help around the holidays. She also shops for gifts: a favorite book, drawing supplies or a soccer ball, nothing too fancy or high-tech.
“We really shop till we drop,” said Diame, who plans to spend two full days at the Greenwood Mall shopping for her students.
It wouldn’t be possible without the support of Community Education and Crocker Law Firm, which work to raise funds through Teen Angel.
“We could not do it without them,” Diame said.
On Friday, Teen Angel will hold a donation blast event from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Starbucks on Scottsville Road.
Crocker Law Firm has pledged to match all individual donations received during that event, Community Education said in a news release.
During the donation blast, Teen Angel volunteers will be on hand to accept tax-deductible monetary donations (cash, checks, credit cards) to the program.
Gift cards to Amazon, Walmart, Meijer, Target, Kohl’s and Greenwood Mall are welcome, as well as donations made through Paypal at paypal.me/communityeducation, the release said.
Over the last decade, and by working in tandem with school-based family resource and youth service centers and other area businesses and agencies, Teen Angel has raised more than $219,000 for more than 1,500 local teens.
The need grows every year, said Community Education staffer Joshua Smith, who coordinates the program for the nonprofit.
This year’s program will likely assist about 500 teens, Smith said.
Last year’s donation blast was a “record-breaking year” with more than $24,000 raised in one day of giving, Smith said.
“It really does make a difference,” Smith said, thanking Crocker Law Firm for its support. “It all gets doubled at the end of the day.”