A Bowling Green teenager was arrested after deputies responded to a reported burglary.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 1300 block of McTavish Way about 12:15 a.m. Thursday and saw a man, later identified as Dalanie Bradley, 19, attempting to leave the scene.
An investigation determined Bradley had unlawfully entered a residence, according to the sheriff's office.
Bradley was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief.
