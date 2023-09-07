In the juvenile justice system, a growing program in Warren County will allow some defendants to have the opportunity to be represented and sentenced by their peers.
Warren County Teen Court began its third year with a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night at the Warren County Justice Center.
A total of 114 students from area schools are taking part in the program this academic year, serving as prosecutors and defense attorneys, jurors, clerks and bailiffs who will meet once a month to consider actual cases involving juvenile defendants.
Warren District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan was instrumental in establishing the local teen court program, which is offered by the Kentucky Court of Justice through its Department of Family and Juvenile Services and is currently operating in 19 counties.
Cases heard in teen court involve first-time juvenile offenders who have pleaded guilty to certain nonviolent offenses.
Court-designated workers can refer cases to teen court for eligible defendants who can choose that venue for their sentencing.
Juries of comprised of teens hear evidence and testimony that helps them to devise what the program refers to as a constructive sentence, which can encompass community service, counseling, a letter of apology to the victim, educational programs or future service on a teen court jury.
The program, which was first offered in 1992, is meant to help first-time offenders make amends and promote better decision-making by putting them before a jury of their peers
"We're hoping to hold those students accountable, first of all, but also we are hoping to break patterns of behavior and encourage better decisions in the future," Geoghegan said.
Teen court participants received training from members of the legal community prior to Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony, and are being mentored by local attorneys and judges.
When court is in session, however, the only adults in the courtroom tend to be the presiding judge and a parent of the defendant, said Billy Stover, statewide coordinator for the program.
"These are real cases coming from our juvenile justice system," Stover said. "You're really going to make a difference in someone's life."
Geoghegan said the program helps students learn about the legal system and build their skills in communication, leadership and critical thinking, and that jurors are encouraged to appreciate others' opinions while reaching an informed and reasonable decision in a case.
The program may also have the effect of building up the local legal infrastructure for the future.
"We're hoping to motivate some of our students to become lawyers and move back to Warren County," Geoghegan said.
Tuesday's event also featured a mock trial in which students acted out a case involving a defendant who admitted to stealing a cellphone.
Students representing the prosecution and defense took turns delivering opening and closing statements and questioning the defendant.
The teen court program in Warren County has experienced rapid growth since being reintroduced in 2021, when 62 students registered.
The number of participants has nearly doubled since then, with several students returning for a second or third year.
Zoey Rackovan, a senior at Warren East High School, is entering her third year of service in teen court, where she has primarily served as a defense attorney.
Rackovan said the program has stoked her passion for the law, and she has recently begun working as a legal clerk at a local law firm.
"I found a way to have an outlet to be myself, to have an area to strengthen my public speaking ability and to really understand that everybody has a voice and everyone has a reason behind their actions," Rackovan said.