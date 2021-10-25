A teenager was killed in an ATV crash.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at 12:32 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Harry Cherry Road regarding the crash.
Deputies determined the vehicle was traveling north on Harry Cherry Road when it went into a ditch line and came back onto the road, where it overturned multiple times.
The 16-year-old operating the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were reported to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.