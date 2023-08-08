Teen dies in Edmonson crash By JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Edmonson County resulted in the death of a 19-year-old driver.According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called around 9 a.m. Tuesday to the scene of the crash on Wingfield Church Road at The Bridge Road.KSP's investigation found that a Toyota Camry driven by Briana Sefcik, 44, of Bowling Green, was traveling on Wingfield Church Road when it attempted to turn left onto The Bridge Road. Sefick's vehicle crossed the opposite lane and was struck by a Pontiac G6 driven by Hannah Guess, 19, of Bowling Green.Guess' vehicle continued off the left shoulder and struck a tree, KSP said.Guess was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHonky-tonk haven to bring Nashville action to BGWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsPlanning commission approves rezoning for new elementary schoolJury convicts BG woman in 2020 death of housemateAt least 2 killed as severe storms tear through eastern U.S., more than 1 million without powerOne dead at Shanty Hollow Lake, found with head trauma near waterfallBG woman on trial in death of housemateWilliam David WheelerDr. Ronald Earl MillimanRussell Wayne Day Images Videos National News Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:53 p.m. EDT AP News Summary at 8:53 p.m. EDT Mississippi candidates for statewide offices square off in party primaries US Navy sailor's mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says POLITICAL NEWS Presley wins Democratic primary for Mississippi governor, while Gov. Reeves faces 2 GOP rivals A retired health care executive is running as a Republican in North Carolina's 2024 governor's race West Virginia approves more pay for corrections workers as lawsuit is filed over conditions Pence says he's now met the polling and donor qualifications for the first Republican debate Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView