Five days into the search-and-rescue mission taken up in the immediate aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that tore through Bowling Green, officials believe a 13-year-old girl is the only person who remains missing.
At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, officials issued a plea for help in locating Nyssa Brown, whose parents and siblings died when a tornado hit their residence on Moss Creek Avenue early Saturday morning.
Chief Justin Brooks of the Bowling Green Fire Department said National Guard members and a Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search and Rescue Team have assisted local first responders during search efforts in the areas affected by the storm.
More than 150 first responders were involved in search-and-rescue missions Wednesday, Brooks said.
"The mission has not changed from day one," Brooks said. "The mission was and is to bring home the missing persons. Over the past five days, the team here has processed a list of 244 reported missing persons. We believe that list is down to one, and that one is Nyssa Brown."
Brooks said the search to this point has been extensive, but officials will expand the scope of the search beyond the Jennings Creek area.
Brooks urged anyone who either finds Nyssa or has information about her whereabouts to call 270-393-4116, the number that has been used to report missing persons, severe injuries, downed lines and gas leaks in the city following the tornadoes.
For the rest of the week, first responders will be working as a weather system moves into the area with the potential to carry significant rainfall.
"There is a storm that could bring wind and rain and they are challenges, but this community has faced those challenges and more this week and we will respond accordingly," Brooks said.
The storm has caused 16 deaths in Warren County, including 11 people who lived on Moss Creek Avenue.
The bodies of Rachel Brown, 36; Steven Brown, 35; Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16; Nolynn Brown, a juvenile male; and Nyles Brown, 4, were located Saturday at the residence.
Another family member, Victoria Smith, 64, was found dead on Moss Creek Avenue.
"This isn't just another missing person, but rather this is our 13-year-old girl," Brooks said.
