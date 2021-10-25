A teenager accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting as a juvenile will be prosecuted in Warren Circuit Court after his indictment.
The Warren County grand jury indicted Tanner Lee Hines, 18, on charges of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor in the May 16 shooting of Benjamin Blevins, 26, of Bowling Green.
Blevins was shot in the stomach and legs as he stood outside a residence in the 1100 block of Beauty Avenue.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the incident. Hines was arrested May 18 after police spoke with witnesses at the scene who claimed to have seen him with a gun.
At a preliminary hearing in June in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Alex Wright testified that a witness reported being in an argument with her boyfriend, who had come to a residence on Beauty Avenue to return some belongings.
The witness said her boyfriend later returned in a vehicle with three other people, one of whom was reportedly Hines.
Other witnesses reported that the vehicle drove away after a verbal confrontation.
Minutes later, a red four-door Dodge Ram drove past the residence, turned around at the dead end and drove past the other way, and four shots were reportedly fired, Wright said in June.
Through interviews with witnesses, police learned Hines allegedly left the scene just before the shooting and got into a red Dodge Ram in the area of Double Springs Road with a man who police later identified as Christopher Lancaster.
A grand jury later indicted Lancaster on charges of complicity to first-degree assault, three counts of complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Lancaster has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
A second indictment was returned Wednesday against Hines charging him with third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
Hines is accused in that indictment of assaulting a deputy jailer at the Warren County Regional Jail on Aug. 15 and damaging jail property.
Hines is due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment in both cases.
