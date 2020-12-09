A 16-year-old was shot Tuesday night in an incident that remains under investigation.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded at about 8:08 p.m. to North Lee Drive regarding the incident.
The caller told police that a juvenile had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police spoke with the juvenile, who said he was driving in the area of Woodford Street and Old Barren River Road when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and fired multiple shots, striking him more than once.
The incident is not believed to be a random act, according to BGPD.
The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was flown to a hospital in Nashville, where his condition is unknown.
