Two Hart County teenagers were arrested and a juvenile charged in a string of burglaries involving Amish schools and properties.
The Hart County Sheriff's Office said the complaints were made between Sept. 27-29 to the sheriff's office and Kentucky State Police about properties being burglarized and damaged.
Through investigation, law enforcement on Saturday arrested Adam Miller, 18 and Paul Graber, 18, both of Munfordville, on four counts of third-degree burglary and five counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Miller was also served with an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
The juvenile's name was not released by the sheriff's office.
