A man reported being robbed Sunday at a Chestnut Street apartment, and police arrested two people after an investigation.
The victim told the Bowling Green Police Department that he was trying to buy a cellphone when someone pointed a gun at his head and another person took his cellphone and $250 cash from him.
The person who was robbed showed police photos and videos from social media accounts linked to the suspected robbers and described the vehicle carrying the suspects, according to an arrest citation.
The vehicle was stopped Sunday at Sugar Maple Square on Ky. 185.
Police arrested Lee Hartz, 18, of Louisville, who was alleged to have pointed the gun at the person's head.
After a brief struggle, Hartz was brought to the ground by police, and he then began complying with officers, the arrest citation said.
Hartz said he had some marijuana in his pocket. He also claimed possession of a handgun found under the driver's seat, which matched the description of the gun provided by the victim, police said.
More suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, police said.
Hartz confessed to using a gun to steal money from the victim and named another person who took part, a juvenile who was taken into custody by police, his arrest citation said.
Hartz was jailed on charges of first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
