Temperatures will be slightly warmer to start the weekend as we await a disturbance that looks to bring us some good rain chances by Sunday. Some spots could be looking at up to an inch of rain by Monday afternoon. Once clouds clear, expect mostly sunny, calm and seasonable conditions through the middle of next week. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 90°/Low 65° Increasing Clouds
- Sunday: High 78°/Low 55° Rain Showers
- Monday: High 70°/Low 46° Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 74°/Low 50° Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 78°/Low 55° Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.