High pressure will keep sunshine in the forecast Thursday, as well as the remainder of the week. Temperatures will slowly increase through this time, with highs Thursday reaching the mid-80s being followed by highs around 90 through the weekend. Our next chance at showers and storms will be late Monday. For a more in-depth forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 85°/Low 59° Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 88˚/Low 62˚ Partly Sunny
- Saturday: High 89˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 64˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 89˚/Low 65˚ Scattered PM Storms
