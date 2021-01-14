Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the roundabout at Smallhouse and Elrod roads will be closed from 6 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday for concrete curbing to be installed.
"We hope this will prevent vehicles from dropping off the edge of the pavement and also help control speed," Moore said in a text message.
The roundabout was built last summer as an outgrowth of the Stagner Farms residential development on Elrod Road.
After a traffic study identified the need for improvements to the Elrod-Smallhouse three-way stop, Stagner Farms developer Michael Vitale donated about a half-acre of land for construction of the roundabout.
Scotty's Contracting, with a bid of $129,637.17, was selected to build the roundabout. Installation of curbing will complete the project.
