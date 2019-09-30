At 97 degrees, Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport was just one degree shy Sunday of tying the record high of 98 degrees. While outlying areas were slightly cooler, it's representative of what we'll be dealing with to start the week. More near-record heat and more humidity will be with us through midweek. The good news is that a cold front will blast through the area late in the week, bringing much cooler conditions. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 94/Low 68, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 95/Low 70, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 95/Low 68, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 91/Low 59, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 77/Low 50, mostly sunny
