Current job title: Lost River Elementary School principal.
Hometown: Big Clifty.
Family: Husband, Kevin; daughter, Eva; son, Reed; mother, Rita Sanders; father, Bruce Sanders; sister, Tiffany Sanders; and mother and father-in-law, Linda and Kenneth Croslin.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I love action movies. They are my favorite!
My dream job is ... to write a travel blog. Free travel for positive reviews.
My first job was ... in high school, I worked at Subway.
The best advice I ever got was ... I was always taught to help and do for others. My family is full of selfless people who work hard to help anyone in need. I believe the best way to lead is to serve.
My heroes (and why) are ... my family. They have worked so hard their entire lives, and not for their gain. My family has supported each other and loved each other so well, making sure that those around them could live more comfortably and have more opportunities than they did.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would have learned to play an instrument. I love music but never learned to play.
The part of my job I could do without is ... uncomfortable shoes. Professional attire should include Chacos and Chuck Taylors.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a smile. I love people, and I love to be around people. You never know when a smile could be the one bright spot in someone’s day.
The best meal I ever had was ... at Merchants in Nashville. We had delicious steak and scallops, followed with a show at Ryman Auditorium.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to go to Rome. I would love to take my family to visit Rome as well as other parts of Europe.
