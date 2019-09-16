Current job title: Office associate for Public Works Administration.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: My husband, Mark, and our son, Levi (10).
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I draw “punny” pictures for my best friend, Carrie. It is a series aptly named Pictures for Carrie. This year, PFC celebrates its 20th anniversary.
My dream job is .... very close to what I am doing now. I often work with the city’s environmental division. Their mission is something I have always believed in and I enjoy being a part of that mission in a city I LOVE.
My first job was ... Software Etc. in Greenwood Mall, during the years of the name change to GameStop. I met a lot of awesome people while I was there – co-workers, customers, mall rats. I keep in touch with a good handful of those mall rats ... one of those being my husband.
The best advice I ever got was ... probably from my mom. I know that because many times in my life, I have had to say, “You were riiiiiight.”
My hero was ... once a clown at the grand opening of Dillard’s. My shoestring got caught in the escalator and as it pulled tighter and my mom became more frantic, the clown smacked the emergency stop button of the escalator and I was able to free myself.
Goofily, as you’d imagine a clown would, he said, “I saved your life, now you gotta marry me!”
If I could do it all over again, I ... would have paid more attention when I held that flashlight for dad all those times.
Luckily, we do have YouTube and Google and that gets me pretty far.
The part of my job I could do without is ... the weekly deadline paperwork stuff isn’t exciting, but at least it isn’t difficult.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my knife. My Benchmade Mini Barrage. Always, when the occasion calls for pants with pockets, anyway.
Best meal I ever had was … pick a Thanksgiving.
At the top of my bucket list is ... a visit to see those big ole trees in California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.