Current job title: Attorney at law.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: Wife Melissa Rudloff is a master teacher at Western Kentucky University; son Noah Rudloff is a 2019 WKU graduate and a first-year law student at the Nashville School of Law; and daughter Halle Rudloff is a sophomore in film at Columbia College in Chicago.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I was the McNeill Elementary School spelling bee champion In 1978.
My dream job is ... lawyer or sportscaster.
My first job was ... newspaper delivery for the Bowling Green Daily News from 1979-1985.
The best advice I ever got was ... be kind or be quiet.
My hero (and why) is ... my maternal grandfather, Paul Laverne Howton – he was the best.
If I could do it all over again, I would ... study harder in high school. I was such a dork.
The part of my job I could do without is ... dealing with mean people.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my AARP card. I might need it for free hush puppies or something.
Best meal I ever had was ... every Thanksgiving with family.
At the top of my bucket list is ... owning a cabin at the lake.
