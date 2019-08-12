Current job title: Public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green.
Hometown: Brownsville.
Family members: My beautiful wife, Stephanie; and my parents, Rondal and Theresa Priddy. I have one sibling, Jason, and his wife, Amber, who have an incredible son, Hayden.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I hate snakes. I mean I loathe them all.
My dream job is ... helicopter tour pilot in Hawaii. It has to be one of the best ways to make a living and I’m sure the view wouldn’t be too awful.
My first job was ... I worked a seasonal job in a greenhouse at Mammoth Cave Transplants.
The best advice I ever got was ... don’t be afraid to volunteer for the jobs and responsibilities that no one else wants to do.
My heroes (and why) are ... my parents. They worked hard their whole life to provide for their children and instilled a strong work ethic in us.
If I could do it all over again, ... I think I would do it the same way. There have been some ups and downs, but I think that is what makes each of us who we are.
The part of my job I could do without is ... having to see the pain of families who have lost loved ones.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my work cell. There is always something going on.
The best meal I ever had was ... the grilled Ribeye from Jimmy’s in Lake Tahoe.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to travel and camp all across the western part of the United States.
