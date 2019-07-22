Current job title: Warren East High School principal.
Hometown: Sweeden.
Family: I’m married to my wife Whitney, who is a special education teacher at South Edmonson Elementary School. We have three daughters, Cariann, Catherine and Chloe, and one son, Camden. My parents are Edd and Sherry Williams of Sweeden; my dad is a retired art teacher from Edmonson County High School, and my mom is a retired language arts teacher from Edmonson County Middle School. I have one sister, Jessica, who teaches kindergarten at South Edmonson Elementary. She, her husband, and two daughters also live in Edmonson County. In addition, I have a sister-in-law, brother-in-law and two more sweet nieces who live in Nashville.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I am a very picky eater.
My dream job is ... I always said my dream job would be a high school principal, so, I am unsure of what it is now.
My first job was ... mowing yards with my uncle Eddie with two Snappers and two string trimmers.
The best advice I ever got was ... my uncle Stevie told me when I married my wife, “Learn this phrase and it’ll help you: You’re right; I am wrong; I love you.” This advice has proven very beneficial.
My heroes (and why) are ... my mom and my wife. Great mothers inspire me because of the vast variety of things they have to do well to keep a family together and going. It’s truly amazing these ladies make it look easy. Any time a person makes a hard job look easy, you know they’re great at it.
If I could do it all over again ... I would’ve taught U.S. history and government.
The part of my job I could do without is ... red tape.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... intangible: my salvation, and tangible: my handkerchief.
The best meal I ever had was ... my wife’s and good friend Carol Ann Stice’s chicken casserole, my wife’s homemade mac and cheese, and my wife’s strawberry cake with homemade strawberry icing.
At the top of my bucket list is ... I’d like to visit the Holy Land, visit Pearl Harbor and talk to a veteran who was there (not many left), do an Alaskan cruise and go to Hawaii.
