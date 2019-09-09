Current job title: Attorney.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: Mariana, Wynn and Max.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... my middle name is Leslie.
My dream job is ... fishing guide in Alaska.
My first job was ... drying cars at Tender Touch Auto Wash.
The best advice I ever got was ... be kind ... the toes you step on today may be connected to the rump you have to kiss tomorrow.
My hero and why is ... my father. I could confide absolutely anything to him, and he would always provide the best raw, unedited advice.
If I could do it all over again ... I wouldn’t change a thing; life has been good to me.
The one part of my job I could do without is ... attorneys.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a picture of my family.
The best meal I ever had was ... my mom’s stuffed chicken and mashed potatoes.
At the top of my bucket list is ... learn to fly an airplane.
