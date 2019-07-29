Current job title: Simpson County judge-executive.
Hometown: Franklin.
Family members: Married to Jessicae for 31 years. She and I have a grown daughter who works at Holley Performance Products.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I enjoy collecting old toys.
My dream job is ... race car driver.
My first job was ... working at McDonald’s during high school.
The best advice I ever got was ... keep your word and do what is right because a man’s reputation speaks volumes.
My heroes (and why) are ... my two grandfathers. Both men taught me a lot about life, how to treat others and how to do an honest day’s work.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would not change a thing. God has blessed me greatly, and I’m happy with all aspects of life.
The part of my job I could do without is ... so far it’s all been good.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a pocketknife.
The best meal I ever had was ... my wife’s homemade roast and potatoes with fresh corn and garden ripe tomatoes.
At the top of my bucket list is ... driving one of my hot rod cars to California and back.
